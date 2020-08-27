https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/27/journalist-robbed-at-gunpoint-in-minneapolis-gets-death-threats-from-libs-for-reporting-it/
The Daily Caller’s Kyle Hooten was reportedly robbed at gunpoint of his bulletproof vest and backpack while covering the looting in Minneapolis last night:
Just got robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis for my bulletproof vest and backpack
— Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 27, 2020
Be on the lookout:
Two black males, one was stout 5’6” wearing a white shirt with a Gucci scarf around his head, the other was skinny 5’10” wearing a black shirt. Now they have a Mystery Ranch backpack, a tan bulletproof vest, a police surplus gas mask, a Israeli surplus gas mask and an IFAK
— Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 27, 2020
Yes, this is insane:
Kyle is reporting for the Daily Caller in Minneapolis and was just robbed at gunpoint. Absolutely insane. https://t.co/tBryK4uJ0p
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 27, 2020
But do you know what’s even more insane? The reaction from libs:
how do you get robbed for a bulletproof vest? https://t.co/Goz1P2Spu8
— Tony X (@soIoucity) August 27, 2020
He should’ve used the vest, they say:
How do you get robbed at gunpoint while wearing a bulletproof vest? Simply absorb the bullet. https://t.co/FGgAjun7y2
— Dr. Giuliani, MD (@danker_hank) August 27, 2020
That’s what it’s for, right?
why’d you even bother wearing the vest if you weren’t prepared to use it? https://t.co/XYOdTN7Frc
— tier 69 operator (@tacticaldipshit) August 27, 2020
Dude wore a bulletproof vest just to let someone rob him at gunpoint dfkm what’s the point of the vest then??? https://t.co/NLFA13nl60
— 📌 (@SV555_) August 27, 2020
And then there were the death threats:
Thank you @nickwar4242! pic.twitter.com/PfcEUsxzsa
— Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 27, 2020
Lots of death threats:
The tolerant left. Thanks @Moazizizi pic.twitter.com/qzuWntAcl1
— Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 27, 2020
Nice death threat pic.twitter.com/p5JWck59Pz
— Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 27, 2020
Interesting… that would qualify as racism, but I’ve been told it’s impossible to be racist against whites pic.twitter.com/N2HaXL7Ztv
— Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 27, 2020
Another legally actionable death threat from the good folks over at BLM: pic.twitter.com/9c3goLBJFg
— Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 27, 2020
Weird. A journo is robbed, tweets about it, is now getting death threats but there’s an MSM blackout over it? Why is that?
***