SHOT. . .

Jim Acosta reports that a number of people at the White House for President Trump’s speech are not wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines:

And CNN’s Jake Tapper finds it alarming:

CHASER. . .

Is this alarming, too?

Busted.

***

