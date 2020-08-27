https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/27/journos-busted-not-wearing-masks-or-following-social-distancing-guidelines-at-the-white-house/

SHOT. . .

Jim Acosta reports that a number of people at the White House for President Trump’s speech are not wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines:

Very little social distancing. Very few masks in sight on the south lawn of the WH for Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/J31kDKyabj — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 28, 2020

And CNN’s Jake Tapper finds it alarming:

CNN’s @jaketapper on the lack of social distancing at #RNC2020: “It’s really alarming. … Since the Republican convention began on Monday until 5 p.m. today … 3,688 Americans have died of coronavirus … We have had more losses due to this virus than were lost due to 9/11.” pic.twitter.com/WZDcFbjHWH — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) August 28, 2020

CHASER. . .

Is this alarming, too?

On the South Lawn of the White House right now. Here is a photo of mask less journalists filing their stories warning that COVID guidelines are not being respected. pic.twitter.com/PqbZfwiLm4 — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) August 28, 2020

Busted.

***

