A clip of Kamala Harris speaking to Stephen Colbert in June is going viral once again, as the party attempts to pivot away from their support of the violent riots.

During the interview, Harris warned Americans to “beware” because the riots were here to stay.

“Everyone, beware. [Protestors] are not going to stop before Election Day in November and they’re not going to stop after Election Day,” Harris added that “they should not” and “we should not.”

Kamala Harris says that the riots are not going to stop, ever, and to BEWARE. With a smile on her face. pic.twitter.com/xkwAUOMJcL — hiiຖ໐iˢ (@chiIIum) August 27, 2020

According to polls, support for Black Lives Matter is rapidly declining, particularly among white voters and Wisconsin residents in general. Now, the party is attempting to walk back their support for these violent riots.

Public opinion of Black Lives Matter protests in Wisconsin, police behavior and related topics. This is a dry look at the data and what has changed recently. All data from before the Jacob Blake shooting and events in Kenosha. 1/nhttps://t.co/UCLfzy2Quh pic.twitter.com/OuJ0FEuLUL — Charles Franklin (@PollsAndVotes) August 27, 2020

On Thursday, Harris condemned the riots while attempting to some how blame the right for the violence.

“We must always defend peaceful protest and peaceful protesters. We should not confuse them with those looting and committing acts of violence, including the shooter, who was arrested for murder. And make no mistake we will not let these vigilantes and extremists derail the path to justice. “

