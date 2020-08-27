https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/kamala-harris-speaks-bidens-behalf-cringeworthy-speech-flees-podium-refuses-answer-questions-reporters-video/

Is Kamala Harris the new Democrat presidential nominee?

Since Joe Biden is too feeble to travel and campaign, he deployed his running mate Kamala Harris to DC to counter Trump’s RNC speech.

Kamala Harris spoke on Biden’s behalf on Thursday in a speech designed as a prebuttal to Trump’s GOP convention speech while Biden relaxed in his $2.7 million Delaware beach house.

Harris attacked President Trump’s handling of the Coronavirus in her cringeworthy speech.

She said Trump “doesn’t understand the presidency” and believes it is “all about him.” Harris added that Trump has shown “a reckless disregard for the well-being of the American people.”

“The Republican convention is designed for one purpose: To soothe Donald Trump’s ego, to make him feel good,” she said. “But here’s the thing: He’s the President of the United States, and it’s not supposed to be about him. It’s supposed to be about the health and the safety and the well-being of the American people.”

“And on that measure,” she added, “Donald Trump has failed.”

Kamala Harris slams Trump for his handling of the coronavirus: “Donald Trump has failed at the most basic and important job of a President of the United States. He failed to protect the American people. Plain and simple” https://t.co/lJk3KwXAl4 pic.twitter.com/7vPztfgUW3 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 27, 2020

Harris then quickly walked away from the lectern and refused to answer questions from reporters.

WATCH:

Sen. Kamala Harris flees the podium and questions from reporters after her speechhttps://t.co/pMH6SCLlxh pic.twitter.com/HBoEn31WXv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 27, 2020

