Outgoing presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway has encouraged President Donald Trump to hold a meeting with leaders of Black communities at Camp David to help relieve racial tensions throughout the country.

Conway said the summit could attract leaders who are ” genuinely interested in unifying the country,” which could help to end the riots around the country.

“What we have seen, night after night, are people taking to Kenosha the way that they’ve been in Minneapolis and Portland and Seattle and so many places, Jennifer. And looting, vandalizing. Two people lost their lives overnight. I mean, they’re walking around with huge firearms,” Conway said during an interview on the Showtime program “The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth“.

Demonstrations and riots broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin after police in the city shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in the back seven times. Blake has been reportedly paralyzed due to injuries from the shooting.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called in the National Guard to protect Kenosha after rioters burned buildings on Sunday. As the violence ratcheted up, a 17-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two protesters.

Conway noted that she believes that George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, was murdered and that Trump found the video to be “disgraceful.” She said that she did not know if Trump had seen the video of Blake’s shooting.

“You know, Camp David is a historic site of peace talks. And I urge the president to go have domestic peace talks at Camp David. I think it would be phenomenal,” Conway said.

Conway announced she was stepping down from her role at the White House at the end of the month to tend to her children who are taking online courses during the coronavirus crisis.

