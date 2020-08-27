https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kenosha-democrats-wisconsin-violence/2020/08/27/id/984107

Some Wisconsin Democrats now fear that images of violence and chaos in the streets of Kenosha will turn voters against the party.

“There’s no doubt it’s playing into [President Donald] Trump’s hands,” Paul Soglin, who served as mayor of Madison, on and off, for more than two decades, is quoted by Politico.

“There’s a significant number of undecided voters who are not ideological, and they can move very easily from Republican to the Democratic column and back again. They are, in effect, the people who decide elections. And they are very distraught about both the horrendous carnage created by police officers in murdering African Americans, and … for the safety of their communities.”

The violence was sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police.

And Politico noted that Democrats worry that the rioting is feeding Trump’s message that this is how America would look like under the radical left. Trump had announced on Wednesday he would send in the National Guard.

Kirk Ingram, a Democrat who has a massage therapy business in Kenosha, said the violent images of his city were boosting Trump’s message.

“The opportunism of [Trump] in this swing state — he’s already pounced on that,” he said of the president’s response. “He has already shot his big stream of gasoline on the flames here.”

And The New York Times noted the chaos in Kenosha is starting to sway voters in Wisconsin.

“I’m not 100 percent sure of anything yet,” John Geraghty, a worker in a tractor factory, said. “But as of now I’m really not happy about how Democrats are handling any of this.”

