Kyle Rittenhouse should not have been patrolling the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Tuesday night. Whatever failures might have existed on the part of state and local government (and there appear to have been many), the idea of a 17-year-old with a loaded rifle being dropped into that powder keg can only happen when some horribly bad judgment has occurred.

I say this as a gun owner and Second Amendment supporter who took his son to the shooting range at that same age and taught him how to properly handle a firearm.

However, two narratives about the situation are emerging, neither of which appears to be supported by even a sliver of evidence: First, that Rittenhouse is a white supremacist, and second, that he is a murderer.

Also, they never mentioned more about the victim, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha who died after he was shot in the head Tuesday night during the Kenosha riots.

Joseph Rosenbaum was allegedly chasing 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse and threw something at him.

Rosenbaum was a registered sex offender for a sex crime involving a minor.

The 3 shot (2 killed) in #Kenosha, Wisc. at the BLM riot have been identified. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, was the first one killed. Video allegedly shows him chasing teen shooter & throwing something at him. Rosenbaum was a registered sex offender for a sex crime involving a minor. pic.twitter.com/up1VgDyrgZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

Rosenbaum was seen on video earlier in the night confronting the armed men who were there to prevent looting and destruction of businesses.

“Shoot me, n**ga! Shoot me, n**ga!” Rosenbaum (burgundy shirt) screamed at the armed men.

WATCH:

Rioters are getting into confrontations with armed citizens who are out here to prevent looting and destruction to businesses. pic.twitter.com/f65YkP24kG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

More importantly, there appears to be no evidence at all that Rittenhouse is guilty of murder, much less first-degree murder. I spent a substantial portion of Wednesday viewing numerous upsetting videos of Rittenhouse’s deadly encounters with Kenosha rioters, and in every single one of those videos, Rittenhouse is clearly trying to extricate himself from danger brought on by a mob that appeared hell-bent on doing him harm.

At 23:19, Rittenhouse is seen in this YouTube Livestream. He’s being chased into a parking lot. While he is being pursued, an unknown gunman fires the first shot into the air.

At 23:19, Rittenhouse is seen in this YouTube livestream. He’s being chased into a parking lot. While he is being pursued, an unknown gunman fires the first shot into the air. pic.twitter.com/BSD8rd6ARN — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

Jokes, like inappropriate touch Tuesday? Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Also, does supporting BLM give you a pass on the N word?

