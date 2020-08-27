http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_jUYy-CXkmE/

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said during the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Thursday that President Donald Trump unleashed a “Marshall Plan” for “Main Street” to help Americans recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“As Republicans — we are proud to stand with him and to work for you. Together we built the greatest economy the world has ever seen — and we will do it again,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy added that Trump and congressional Republicans tackled unfair trade deals and pursued better trade deals with the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) Agreement.

He added that they restored “law and order at the border.”

McCarthy said that Trump has worked to combat the coronavirus pandemic. He said:



But as every American knows, we face an invisible enemy that we didn’t ask for, nor invite. But we will defeat it. We will defeat it because America is where innovation happens — and we are developing a vaccine in record time. We will defeat it because President Trump unleashed a Marshall Plan for main street — and put hard working taxpayers back on their feet. We will defeat it because tough times don’t last — tough Americans do. And that is what this election is all about — you, not us.



Joe Biden and Kamala Harris think this election is about the government. They are wrong. It’s about your family and your future.

“As Republicans, it’s our mission to renew the American dream. Restore our way of life. And rebuild the greatest economy in the world,” he added.

McCarthy cautioned that Democrats would only make the country unsafe. He explained:

The Socialist Democrats have a different agenda. They will dismantle our institutions. Defund our police. And destroy our economy. So, as you cast your vote this November remember this… Four years ago, President Trump promised to be your voice. He kept that promise — but there is still so much more to do. The choice before you could not be clearer…

“I know which direction I’m headed. Join us, the best is yet to come,” he added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

