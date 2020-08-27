https://www.dailywire.com/news/khan-the-truth-about-the-anti-racist-movement-and-its-founder-ibram-x-kendi

On the heels of his 2019 best-selling book, “How To Be An Antiracist,” the meteoric rise in popularity of Ibram X. Kendi has still not reached its apex, particularly in the current, racially charged political climate. Kendi seems everywhere at the moment, appearing with Oprah, on The Late Show, as well as in a slew of interviews and profile pieces in various publications. Kendi is also a CBS correspondent and, most recently, the director and founder of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research.

Beneath his telegenic appeal and articulate evangelizing of “antiracism,” however, a form of zealotry emerges that is not only untenable, it is also dividing our nation into even further extremes.