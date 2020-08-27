https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/27/this-wont-end-well-for-you-david-hogg-shoots-blanks-in-latest-attempt-to-dunk-on-dana-loesch/

Last night, Dana Loesch shared her favorite photo of Mike Pence with her Twitter followers:

And this morning, David Hogg saw an opportunity to really let her have it:

Wow, he sure showed her!

Nonsense! It’s going great for him so far! Just look:

True story.

Last word to Dana Loesch:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...