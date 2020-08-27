https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/08/26/juan-williams-triggered-by-cuban-americans-rnc-speech-calls-comments-disgusting-and-disgraceful-964682

Cuban immigrant turned wildly successful entrepreneur Maximo Alvarez’s powerful speech during the first night of the Republican National Convention didn’t earn him any love or praise from Fox News liberal commentator Juan Williams.

Speaking Tuesday on Fox News’ “The Five,” Williams described the speech as “disgusting” over Alvarez’s assertion that Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s vision for America parallels that of deceased Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

“[T]o my ears, hearing a speaker at a major party convention compare Joe Biden to a communist dictator, I thought that was pretty disgusting,” he said.

“I just thought that was so wild. And again, we know Joe Biden. He’s been around. He is a pro-American, moderate politician. So why would anybody think oh, that’s cute, or unless it’s just name-calling?”

Listen to his remarks and the heated discussion that ensued below:

But Alvarez didn’t name-call Biden. He simply warned that Biden’s promises for free this and free that eerily mirror the promises made by Castro.

“I’m speaking to you today because I’ve seen people like this before. I’ve seen movements like this before. I’ve seen ideas like this before and I’m here to tell you, we cannot let them take over our country,” he said.

“I heard the promises of Fidel Castro. And I can never forget all those who grew up around me, who looked like me, who could have been me, who suffered and starved and died because they believed those empty promises. They swallowed the communist poison pill.”

Listen to full convention speech below:

[embedded content]

According to Williams’ co-hosts on “The Five,” Jesse Waters and Katie Pavlich, Alvarez had a valid point.

“There’s a stark contrast between the president and Joe Biden. And they also made Joe Biden unlikable. He’s not a nice guy. Nice guys don’t let mobs and communists come in and destroy decades of hard work,” Watters said in rebuttal.

“There is a big dichotomy, when they had Joe at the [Democrat National Convention] sitting getting bossed around by a Zoom wall of radicals. You juxtapose that to Donald Trump, who is there engaging and honoring front-line workers who have made a lot of sacrifices.”

While Biden portrays himself as a moderate, he’s aligned himself with the most radical members of the Democrat Party, some of them outright socialists who’d hobnobbed with Castro before his death and have even praised him.

Given the sorts of people Biden’s surrounded himself with, it’s not hard to see why Alvarez fears that a Biden administration could lead America down the same path taken by Cuba.

“The Democratic Party under Joe Biden has totally forgotten about regular working-class Americans who want to use their Secondment Amendment rights. The McCloskeys came on and described how they were trying to defend their home, yet they were charged, and the mob was not. And if Joe Biden comes, the mob takes over,” Waters continued.

The McCloskeys are a St. Louis couple who were charged by a local Democrat prosecutor for the alleged crime of using their firearms to keep left-wing extremists from overrunning their property and potentially killing them.

Listen to their convention remarks below:

[embedded content]

“The Cuban American gentlemen, when he said that he hears these echoes of fake promises about free health care and free education, and he knows what that means and it sends a chill up his spine, and he knows that only in America can you control your own destiny, that was a very powerful message,” Watters concluded.

But Williams still disagreed: “I thought it was disgraceful,” he said, doubling down.

He then turned to Pavlich to question her about the evidence-backed belief that Biden is no different than radical Democrats like Sanders. To hear Williams tell it, this is a myth. But as Pavlich noted, it’s certainly not.

“You know who Joe Biden did a unified platform with? Bernie Sanders, who praised Fidel Castro as a humanitarian and said he’s done some bad things, but at least he has a reading program for his people. Last night, Mr. Alvarez laid out that he watched people who look exactly like him starve and die as a result of people like Fidel Castro,” she said.

“And Bernie Sanders making all these promises and taking all the power for the elites at the top and leaving the people with nothing, so yes, there are conclusions to be drawn there when it comes to ideologies that have infiltrated the Democratic Party.”

She added that the fact that a seemingly moderate man like Biden has been made the nominee does nothing to hide the radicalism underneath.

“And you can say Joe Biden is the nominee, but it’s very obvious when you sign a unified document with a platform about socialism, and you have major socialists speaking your convention, that it’s controlling major parts of the party and your agenda should you win the White House,” she said.

The heated discussion comes as Biden has said NOTHING about the mobs of dangerous, violent left-wing extremists who’ve trashed whole parts of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and, in some instances, tried to kill local business owners.

Later Tuesday evening, two of the extremists were shot and killed in Kenosha while reportedly in the act of trying to burn down yet another car dealership, spurring widespread anger from leftists and their media allies:

Kenosha police encouraged white self-styled militiamen and even gave them water. One of them killed two people and wounded a third. https://t.co/AUWiisB4KB — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) August 26, 2020

Similar concern for the many victims of the extremists has not been displayed by a single liberal Democrat, including Joseph Biden, who, it strongly appears, prefers siding with radical communists — just as Alvarez had warned.

