You knew this was going to happen.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday morning, “I don’t think there should be any debates.”
Then she added, “I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him.”
Anyone paying attention knew this was coming.
There is no way in hell senile Joe Biden can stand in a debate with President Donald Trump.
On Thursday night Laura Ingraham joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the likelihood that Joe Biden will skip the debates.
They both agreed.
It ain’t happening.
