You knew this was going to happen.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday morning, “I don’t think there should be any debates.”

Then she added, “I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him.”

Anyone paying attention knew this was coming.

There is no way in hell senile Joe Biden can stand in a debate with President Donald Trump.

On Thursday night Laura Ingraham joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the likelihood that Joe Biden will skip the debates.

They both agreed.

It ain’t happening.

