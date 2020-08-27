https://www.theblaze.com/news/leftists-fatally-shot-wounded-in-kenosha-are-canonized-as-peaceful-loving-but-videos-photos-seem-to-tell-different-stories

Like clockwork, the media has canonized the trio of men fatally shot and wounded in Kenosha, Wisconsin, earlier this week as peaceful, loving guys. Wouldn’t hurt a fly. Patriotic. Compassionate.

But numerous videos and photographs taken Tuesday night would appear to tell a much different story about these three leftists who ended up experiencing pushback in a way that doesn’t get a do-over.

Joseph Rosenbaum — goofy prankster, compassionate dad

Joseph “Jojo” Rosenbaum, 36, was one of the fatally shot individuals, the Chicago Sun-Times said.

His sister told the paper that despite being from Waco, Texas, Rosenbaum — a compassionate father — stayed in Wisconsin to be close to his 2-year-old daughter.

“He loved his daughter very much,” his sister added to the Sun-Times.

The paper also said Rosenbaum’s sister wants him “to be remembered as the man he was. He loved to draw, she said; he was goofy and crazy; he loved playing jokes on everybody.”

But what Rosenbaum allegedly was up to Tuesday night was anything but fun loving.

Video allegedly caught Rosenbaum antagonizing the gun-carrying group who showed up to protect property in Kenosha after two previous nights of vicious rioting, glaring at them and daring them to “shoot me!”

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @Julio_Rosas11

He even uttered the N-word as black people were feet away. One guesses that being a leftist apparently buys some racial slur passes. (Content warning: Language, racial slurs):

What’s more, video allegedly shows Rosenbaum — who by this point apparently had removed his red T-shirt to use as a head covering — chasing after a male armed with a rifle. Rosenbaum then allegedly throws a bag of tools at the guy with the gun and then lunges at him. The guy carrying the gun not surprisingly opens fire.

And that spells the end for Rosenbaum, who is seen in a graphic clip of the shooting aftermath dying in the street and wearing the same capri-length jeans, white sneakers with white socks, and tan belt as he’s wearing in the video of him confronting militia members.

Anthony Huber — peaceful American patriot

Anthony Huber, 26, also was fatally shot Tuesday night, the Sun-Times said.

“Anthony is an American patriot, and we should all be so lucky to have folks like him to defend this country from White Supremacists,” according to a comment on the GoFundMe page set up for Huber’s girlfriend and stepdaughter, the paper said. The crowdfunding has raised nearly $100,000 in just a couple of days.

“You’re a Hero Huber,” read a chalked message at a Kenosha skatepark, the Sun-Times reported.

“He is a peaceful person,” a friend of Huber’s told WDJT-TV. “He didn’t go out looking to beat people up. He’s more of a defender. And he put his life on the line for others. That’s what he did.”

Calling him “one of the most amazing people,” Huber’s girlfriend Hannah Gittings told protesters Wednesday near the spot where he died that Huber “took down an armed gunman with nothing but his f***ing skateboard, and he took that f***ing bullet,” the paper said.

Indeed, Huber was in the mob that chased after the male who allegedly shot Rosenbaum. Without using his name, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Huber bashed his skateboard over the apparent shooter’s head.

Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The paper added that he also tried to take away his gun — and at that moment, the attacked male pulled the trigger. Huber — who appeared to be hit in the chest — crumpled to the street.

Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Gaige Grosskreutz — just wanted to provide medical services to protesters

The Sun-Times identified the third shooting victim as 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz. He sustained a badly shot right arm but is expected to survive.

A member of social justice group the People’s Revolution Movement of Milwaukee, Grosskreutz’s “whole reason for being out here was to provide medical services to protesters in Kenosha, and when Gaige tried to detain [the active shooter], he got shot in the arm,” a friend of his told the paper.

True enough. But Grosskreutz — who was also in the mob giving chase down the street — also pointed a handgun at the shooter:

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @bgonthescene

And after part of his right arm was blown off, video demonstrated that the handgun was indeed loaded.

Here’s the clip showing the second and third shootings. (Content warning: Language):

Now what?

In the end, suspected shooter 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse faces a homicide charge. As you might already know, he’s already been prejudged as a murderer and white supremacist.

But as TheBlaze Managing Editor Leon Wolf points out in his Thursday op-ed, besides the lack of existence of any fact that would rightly brand the teenager as a racist, “there appears to be no evidence at all that Rittenhouse is guilty of murder, much less first-degree murder,” and charging him with such a crime is “absurd.”

Not that leftists were ever interested in facts that poke holes in their proclamations — including lauding the leftists shot up in Kenosha as peaceful and loving when all visual evidence paints them as the aggressors and acting as judge, jury, and executioner.

