President Donald Trump will headline the final night of the Republican National Convention as he accepts his party’s nomination from the South Lawn of White House. Other speakers on Thursday evening will include: Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR); Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY); Franklin Graham; Alice Johnson; Ann Dorn; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA); Carl and Marsha Mueller; UFC’s Dana White; Ivanka Trump.

Tonight’s theme is “Land of Greatness.”

All times Eastern.

8:15 PM: NeverTrump right and left disgusted:

Giant, brightly-lit “Trump/Pence” campaign signs all over the South Lawn of the White House. What a disgusting desecration of the people’s house. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 28, 2020

This one image explains a lot: 1. The abuse of the presidency for Trump’s personal political benefit, with the White House adorned with a giant campaign sign 2. A complete disregard for science in the middle of a pandemic, with attendees not wearing masks or social distancing pic.twitter.com/I61gwj1JGA — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 27, 2020

8:05 PM:

Democrats and Biden didn’t even mention the Anarchists, Agitators, Looters and so called “Peaceful Protesters” at their Convention. They will allow rampant crime, just as they do in Portland. If they ask us, as they must do, we will end crime in their Democrat run cities, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2020

It’s a sight I never before imagined: the South Lawn of the White House transformed into the stage of a political convention. pic.twitter.com/Yurupt3Zse — jonkarl (@jonkarl) August 27, 2020

Social distancing not in effect for seats set up for Pres Trump’s convention speech tonight on the South Lawn. pic.twitter.com/qTIQJamLAa — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 27, 2020

No social distancing with this seat configuration on the South Lawn for the president’s final night of his convention. pic.twitter.com/3Z3aORGFoQ — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) August 27, 2020

Will the left raise these concerns for Friday’s “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March in DC?

In addition to the Hatch Act violation-palooza, tonight’s event violates the current DC guidelines on mass gatherings — and, more importantly, almost certainly will lack the mask usage we saw elsewhere at outdoor protests this summer in DC. https://t.co/ABSd12UIEM pic.twitter.com/5KGPjIIwfK — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) August 27, 2020

Tomorrow we march to recommit to Dr. Martin Luther King’s Dream. Join us to march on

Washington as we demand justice & policy change specifically around police reform & voting reform. Visit https://t.co/ELPERF70Bf for full information, it’s not too late to register. #NANMOW2020 pic.twitter.com/xQgEXCR6ID — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 27, 2020

Dems’ prebuttal:

MSNBC, CNN and Fox News are all carrying Kamala Harris live as she laces into President Trump as a failure on the COVID-19 crisis ahead of his convention speech tonight. “Donald Trump froze. He was scared. And he was petty and vindictive,” she says. pic.twitter.com/jTdV24hIuP — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 27, 2020

The final line of @JoeBiden 500+ word statement ahead of Trump’s speech tonight to the RNC: “So when Donald Trump says tonight you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America, look around and ask yourself: How safe do you feel in Donald Trump’s America?” — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) August 27, 2020

