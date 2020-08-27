http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D72qKKmHbyo/

President Donald Trump will headline the final night of the Republican National Convention as he accepts his party’s nomination from the South Lawn of White House. Other speakers on Thursday evening will include: Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR); Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY); Franklin Graham; Alice Johnson; Ann Dorn; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA); Carl and Marsha Mueller; UFC’s Dana White; Ivanka Trump.

Tonight’s theme is “Land of Greatness.”

All times Eastern.

8:15 PM: NeverTrump right and left disgusted:

8:05 PM:

Will the left raise these concerns for Friday’s “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March in DC?

Dems’ prebuttal:

