By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Legendary Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz praised President Donald Trump’s leadership Wednesday, saying that Trump’s naysayers “don’t have pride in our country.”

Holtz spoke Wednesday evening at the Republican National Convention where he praised the president as “a consistent winner” and “an outstanding leader.”

Holtz emphasized that though he grew up poor, his parents taught him priceless lessons: “Go get an education. Get to work. You can overcome any obstacles and always remember, that in this great country of ours – anyone can amount to something special.”

“But there are people today; like politicians, professors and protesters, and of course President Trump’s naysayers in the media, who like to blame others for problems,” Holtz added.

“They don’t have pride in our country. And because they no longer ask ‘what can I do for my country, only what the country should be doing for them,’ they don’t have pride in themselves.”

The former Notre Dame football coach shared that all his life he has made choices based on trust, love, and commitment – words engraved on the statue of him at the University of Notre Dame.

“I used these rules to make choices about everything – my beloved wife of 59 years, athletes I coached, and of course politicians, even President Trump,” he said, adding that he asks himself, “Can I trust them,” and “are they committed to doing their best,” and “do they care about others.”

“One of the important reasons he has my trust is because nobody has been a stronger advocate for the unborn than President Trump,” Holtz said. “The Biden-Harris ticket is the most radically pro-abortion campaign in history. They and other politicians are ‘Catholics in Name Only’ and abandon innocent lives. President Trump protects those lives.”

He emphasized that Trump “finds solutions,” that Trump “loves our country, and our great people.”

“In President Trump we have a president we can trust, who works hard at making America greater, and who genuinely cares about people,” Holtz added. “If I apply this test to Joe Biden – I can’t say yes to any of these three questions.”

The football coach continued: “I used to ask our athletes at Notre Dame, ‘If you did not show up who would miss you and why?’”

“Can you imagine what would happen to us if President Trump had not shown up in 2016 to run for President?” he concluded. “I am so glad he showed up.”

