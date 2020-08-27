https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/laura-louisiana-bel-edwards/2020/08/27/id/984153

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards pleaded with residents to stay home and warned the threat from Hurricane Laura is not over.

His comments came in a mid-morning tweet on Thursday. He wrote: “Now is not the time to go sightseeing. The threat #Laura poses to Louisiana is far from over. Stay home, continue to heed warnings from local officials and monitor your local news to stay informed.”

Laura slammed into Louisiana on Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center, in its latest advisory, said damaging winds and flooding rainfall were spreading inland over central Louisiana.

“Laura is moving toward the north near 16 miles per hour and this motion should continue through today,” the hurricane center said. “A northeastward to east-northeastward motion is expected tonight and Friday. On the forecast track, Laura will move northward across northern Louisiana this afternoon. The center of Laura is forecast to move over Arkansas tonight, the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday, and the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday.

“Maximum sustained winds are near 75 miles per hour with higher gusts. Rapid weakening is forecast, and Laura is expected to become a tropical storm within the next few hours, and weaken to a tropical depression tonight.”

CNN reported hundreds of thousands of people were without power in Louisiana and Texas. Damage was widespread.

