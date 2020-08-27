https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/man-arm-partially-blown-off-confesses-friend-regret-hesitating-pull-gun-not-killing-17-year-old-rittenhouse/

Two men were shot to death and one wounded in Kenosha Tuesday night after riots erupted following an officer-involved shooting.

The shooter was identified as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Lake County, Illinois — video footage shows he was likely acting in self defense.

One man died after being shot in the head and a second man died after being shot in the chest.

A third man was wounded after Rittenhouse blew part of his arm off with a rifle.

26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz had his arm partially blown off after he aggressively rushed at 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who had just tripped and fallen while being chased by the BLM mob.

Grosskreutz had a gun in his hand when he ran up to Rittenhouse, so in self defense, the 17-year-old discharged his weapon, blew off part of Grosskreutz’s arm, saving his own life.

This first video shows Rittenhouse tripping and falling after being chased – he then fired his weapon at 3 different men who jumped on him.

The man who hit Rittenhouse in the head with a skateboard was shot in the chest and dropped dead.

Grosskreutz was shot in the arm and ran away screaming for a medic.

WATCH:

🚨🚨🚨: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Here is close up video of Rittenhouse shooting Grosskreutz in the arm — notice Grosskreutz is carrying a hand gun.

Rittenhouse was about to get a bullet to the head, but he acted quickly and shot Grosskreutz in self defense.

WATCH (GRAPHIC):

It looks like Kyle Rittenhouse was about to get a bullet in the head from a handgun from this angle. pic.twitter.com/8yyWKzcpa1 — Chris Sandoval 🇺🇸 (@firstcitizensam) August 27, 2020

Grosskreutz begged for a medic after his upper arm was partially blown off by Rittenhouse.

WATCH (WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC):

EXTREMELY GRAPHIC: @Julio_Rosas11 recorded up-close footage of one of the men who tried to attack a man who was on the ground but armed with a semi-auto rifle. Half of his upper arm was blown off. #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/81bFbBl7Dw — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 26, 2020

Doctors performed surgery and saved Gaige Grosskreutz’s right arm.

A friend of Gaige’s said that his only regret was not being able to kill 17-year-old Rittenhouse.

“So the kid shot gaige as he drew his weapon and gaige retreated with his gun in hand. I just talked to Gaige Grosskreutz too his only regret was not killing the kid and hesitating to pull the gun before emptying the entire mag into him. Coward,” a friend of Grosskreutz wrote in a chat.

GRAPHIC: A friend of the man who rushed at the #Kenosha teen with a pistol and was shot in the arm has posted an update about his status. Doctors were able to save Gaige Grosskreutz’s right arm. The friend says Gaige regrets not being able to kill the teen. pic.twitter.com/2gJmnnroTF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with murder.

Noted attorney Lin Wood announced he will help defend 17-year-old Rittenhouse and asked for his attorneys to contact him.

This statement by Grosskreutz’s friend is just more evidence that Rittenhouse acted in self defense.

