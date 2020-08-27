https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marxists-gather-in-lafayette-square/

Agitators gather in Lafayette Square ahead of Trump convention speech

Marxists descended on Lafayette Square outside of the White House Thursday ahead of President Trump’s speech formally accepting the GOP’s 2020 nomination.

Video captured and posted to Twitter by media reporters and bystanders showed police blocking off demonstrators in the square outside of the White House as large swaths of people appeared to gather there.

I’m on the protest beat outside the White House tonight. Will try to keep this threaded. As of 8:40, there are a few hundred people on BLM plaza, representing several different groups and just themselves. It’s a block party vibe. pic.twitter.com/ZCpo616V0V — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) August 28, 2020