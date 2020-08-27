https://www.dailywire.com/news/mcconnell-democrats-want-free-health-care-for-illegal-immigrants-but-no-protection-at-all-for-unborn-americans

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered a brief speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night where he outlined the importance of the upcoming elections.

WATCH:

