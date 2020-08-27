https://www.dailywire.com/news/mcconnell-democrats-want-free-health-care-for-illegal-immigrants-but-no-protection-at-all-for-unborn-americans

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered a brief speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night where he outlined the importance of the upcoming elections.

WATCH:

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s full remarks at the @GOPconvention#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/h74hazBIaR — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 28, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

