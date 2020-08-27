https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mcconnell-democrats-want-to-regulate-hamburgers/

Democrats want to tell Americans ‘how many hamburgers you can eat’

Speaking from the verdant fields of Kentucky, McConnell stressed the importance of the election for conservative voters. Democrats “want to tell you when you can go to work, when your kid can go to school. They want to tax your job out of existence, and then send you a government check for unemployment.”

He added that Democrats “want to tell you what kind of car you can drive, what sources of information are credible, and even how many hamburgers you can eat.” — which is a reference to Kamala Harris recent musings about dietary guidelines.

Short highlight from twitter…