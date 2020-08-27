https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/514088-meghan-mccain-hits-ivankas-defense-of-trumps-twitter-its-not-a

“The View” co-host Meghan McCainMeghan Marguerite McCainCindy McCain to tout ‘unlikely friendship’ between Biden, John McCain at Democratic convention Democrats hammer Trump for entertaining false birther theory about Harris Jerry Falwell Jr. placed on indefinite leave MORE was quick to condemn senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpGoya Foods CEO won’t speak at third night of GOP convention, rep clarifies Pam Bondi launches attack on Hunter Biden at GOP convention Biden campaign hits Pompeo over convention speech from Jerusalem MORE on Thursday after she defended her father’s use of Twitter and “unfiltered” comments before introducing the president at the Republican National Convention.

“Whether you agree with him or not, you always know where he stands. I recognize that my dad’s communication style is not to everyone’s taste,” Trump said in her speech while talking about President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump uses convention to target key states Conway hails Trump as ‘champion’ of women Former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ star Trace Adkins sings at GOP convention MORE. And I know his Tweets can feel a bit … unfiltered. But the results speak for themselves.”

Ivanka Trump speaks about the president at the #RNC2020: “I recognize that my dad’s communication style is not to everyone’s taste. And I know his tweets can feel a bit…unfiltered. But the results speak for themselves.” pic.twitter.com/KV7Dkr0u6p — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 28, 2020

“Dad, people attack you for being unconventional, but I love you for being real, and I respect you for being effective,” she went on to say toward the end of her speech.

McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainLincoln Project Republican says polls undercount Trump support The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from GOP convention night 1 Red meat for the right wingers will be the main course at RNC MORE (R-Ariz.) — a GOP lawmaker who was frequently attacked by Trump — quickly called out Ivanka Trump’s comments.

“It’s not a ‘communication style’, its cruelty and indecency,” she tweeted. “Trump said he didn’t like POW’s [prisoners of war] who were captured, implied my father was burning in hell after he died and constantly trashed him while he was fighting brain cancer. This is how they have lost all decent people.”

It’s not a “communication style”, its cruelty and indecency. Trump said he didn’t like POW’s who were captured, implied my father was burning in hell after he died and constantly trashed him while he was fighting brain cancer. This is how they have lost all decent people. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 28, 2020

Trump has repeatedly hit John McCain, who often spoke out against Trump’s policy positions after he entered the White House. Trump has most often attacked McCain for voting against repealing the Affordable Care Act. McCain’s was the deciding vote against the GOP’s push to overhaul former President Obama’s signature health care plan.

McCain died in 2018 at the age of 81 after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Trump has been known for his frequent Twitter feuds and the use of the social media platform to attack his critics. The president has defended his actions on the platform, saying Twitter allows him to share his thoughts directly with people and not through the media.

