Minneapolis Police Officer Gets Knocked Out With A Metal Object To The Back Of The Head
A Minneapolis police officer was filmed getting knocked out with a metallic object to the back of the head. The hostile crowd seems to approve with cheers as the officer lays motionless on the ground.
The object looks like a hubcap but this hasn’t been confirmed.
Last night was full of looting and unrest after a murder suspect killed himself and rumours the police actually killed him circulated around social media.