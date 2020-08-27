https://hannity.com/media-room/minneapolis-spirals-mayor-declares-state-of-emergency-after-apparent-suicide-sparks-riots-looting/

The Mayor of Minneapolis declared a State of Emergency Wednesday night after a man’s apparent suicide sparked looting downtown; raising new questions over safety and security across the United States.

“In his declaration, Mayor Jacob Frey said he requested assistance from Gov. Tim Walz to help restore calm in Minneapolis, as the unrest is more than city authorities can handle. Mr. Frey said he requested help from the National Guard,” reports the Wall Street Journal.

“According to local media, violence and looting broke out downtown after rumors circulated online that a man’s suicide was a police shooting. The Associated Press reported that the man who killed himself was a Black homicide suspect,” adds the newspaper.

Looting Begins In Minneapolis After Homicide Suspect Commits Suicide https://t.co/RaCD3po08H — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 27, 2020

Everyone: curfew is on for Minneapolis. Misinformation circulated re an earlier shooting in the city. It was a suicide. Stay home. Minneapolis mayor, police chief announce curfew; National Guard called in to address unrest in downtown area https://t.co/hYpRhprbyn — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 27, 2020

“What our city needs right now is healing,” Mr. Frey said at a news conference. “We do not need more destruction. We do not need property damage. That is unacceptable in every way shape and form.”

Read the full report at the Wall Street Journal.

