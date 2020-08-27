https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/08/journalistic-malpractice-on-the-riots.php

The Democratic Party press has done its best to suppress news about the riots that have devastated cities across the country, but it is a hard secret to keep. Sometimes their efforts would be amusing, if the subject were not so serious. Here are a couple of minor cases in point from the Democrats’ flagship newspaper here in Minnesota, the Star Tribune.

At 8:59 last night, the Strib’s top headline was an optimistic claim that rioting in downtown Minneapolis had subsided:

In fact, the looting and arson had barely begun. Before long, that story went down the memory hole. This morning, the Strib attempted a lame coverup of last night’s lawlessness with this still photo of rioters looting the Saks store on Nicollet Mall. Note the caption:

Nothing to see here! Just a bunch of “people” “gathered around a window”! The woman in the foreground with her arms full of clothes? She must have brought them from home.

The saddest thing about the Democratic Party press’s pathetic evasions is “journalists’” unwillingness to tell the real story of the lives that have been devastated by Democrat-allied, Democrat-supported rioters. This Facebook post by a man whose family’s Asian restaurant was destroyed by Black Lives Matter rioters is–as he says–heartbreaking:

There is a compelling story here, but it is not one that liberal media, focused on November’s election, want to tell.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

