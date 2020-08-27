https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/27/morning-greatness-narrative-set-on-vigilante-white-supremacist-militia-shooter/

Kenosha shooter arrested, media say he’s a white supremacist

Yesterday Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of shooting three rioters, killing two and injuring one, was arrested. He was charged with first-degree intentional homicide. President Trump has since sent in the feds and the national guard after the useless governor of Wisconsin previously turned down offers of support. Hooligans are rioting because a black man with a criminal record of violence was shot by cops when he resisted arrest, marched to his car and appeared to reach into grab something. A knife was found in the car. Was Jacob Blake was trying to grab a gun? I wouldn’t want to wait and find out.

A group of people headed to Kenosha after “social justice” rioters had set fires, looted and damaged the city and the businesses of innocent people. This is what happens when the police fail to protect residents and property. It will continue to happen. Kenosha’s violence is squarely on the elected officials who failed to do their jobs.

The media and the cultural elite are melting down because Tucker Carlson asked, “How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” I am not shocked at all, Tucker.

“We do know why it happened, though. Kenosha devolved into anarchy because the authorities abandoned the people,” Carlson said. “Those in charge, from the governor on down, refused to enforce the law. They’ve stood back and watched Kenosha burn. Are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder?”

Tucker is right. Do you think the future victims of violence, arson, looting and destruction are overly sympathetic to the rioters who attacked this young man, the rioters who have been burning cars, businesses and destroying property? (Kenosha man, 71, fends off looters, suffers broken jaw, blow to head: report.) I bet they aren’t sympathetic at all, they are wondering why the hell isn’t anyone stopping this sh!t? People know the destruction and beatings can and will come to their neighborhoods. Who will protect them? (Crowd Honks Car Horns, Yells To Wake Up Residential Neighborhood In Kenosha.) The corporate media scum and the narrative bullhorns are out of touch with reality. They have to paint any attempt at self defense as vigilantism because they don’t want people to fight back against civil unrest. They want mobs terrifying the public to make them more compliant so just SHUT UP and wear your mask. And social distance.

Excuse me if I DGAF about people screaming about vigilantism because the same crowd isn’t decrying violence, looting, beatings, or arson by these barbaric provocateurs. The condemnation only goes in one direction.

“But what I can say is prior to the first shooting that I witnessed I did see a number of individuals pursuing the 17-year-old alleged shooter, and actually the individual who was shot I did see him advance on him very closely,” [Daily Caller reporter] McGinniss described. “And you can see that in the video, although it’s a bit far away. I was actually, maybe, six or seven feet behind them. So I saw it up close.”

Here’s another good description of what happened, based on the bits and pieces collected so far.

In a video interview before the shooting, Rittenhouse said, “People are getting injured and our job is to protect this business,” Rittenhouse said in one clip. “And my job also is to protect people. If someone is hurt, I’m running into harm’s way. That’s why I have my rifle; I’ve gotta protect myself, obviously. But I also have my med kit.”

It’s time to nail down the narrative about Rittenhouse for the left, we can’t have people thinking they need to actively protect their communities. People need to think he’s an extremist who supports the hateful pro-police groups like Blue Lives Matter and, according to the snuff sheet Buzzfeed, Rittenhouse was at a Trump rally. OH THE HUMANITY! CNN wants you to know that Facebook refused to remove the page of the Kenosha Militia, a group Rittenhouse had no connection to because militia.

Here is some more information about the victims. They are all white.

The third who was shot (& survived) is Gaige Grosskreutz, 26. He’s a member of the People’s Revolution Movement. He was filmed chasing after the teen w/a pistol. He was shot at close-range in the upper arm. He has a criminal record that includes being intoxicated & armed w/a gun. pic.twitter.com/U9Q3R7pcPH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

The 3 shot (2 killed) in #Kenosha, Wisc. at the BLM riot have been identified. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, was the first one killed. Video allegedly shows him chasing teen shooter & throwing something at him. Rosenbaum was a registered sex offender for a sex crime involving a minor. pic.twitter.com/up1VgDyrgZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

Campaign/Election/RNC:

WHERE IS JOE BIDEN? Kamala Harris will deliver counter to Trump’s convention speech

Pence calls Biden a ‘Trojan horse for a radical left’ as he touts Trump’s accomplishments

Marsha Blackburn: If Dems Had Their Way, You’d Never Leave Your House

True. Lincoln Project Republican says polls undercount Trump support

Ted Cruz says he was not invited to participate in GOP convention

Stefanik credits Trump for spike in GOP women running for office

Conway hails Trump as ‘champion’ of women

LOL. Romney 2012 staffers unite behind effort to elect Joe Biden

Ex-Trump spy chief Richard Grenell says Biden helped target Michael Flynn at RNC

Desegregation activist Clarence Henderson says at RNC Trump represents US he fought for

Bette Midler walks back tweet mocking Melania Trump’s accent: ‘I was wrong’

What will the military do if Biden refuses to concede? Al Gore suggests military will remove Trump from office if he won’t concede on election night

Trump says he wants drug tests before debates with Biden

Of course. House committee calls for probe into DHS chief’s participation in naturalization ceremony featured at RNC

Kayleigh McEnany shares story of her mastectomy in convention speech, recalls Trump’s support

Hateful disgusting human being. PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor blasted for tweet knocking Cawthorn for standing during RNC remarks

Conservatives boost efforts to target voter rolls in battleground states

Rasmussen Poll: Joe Biden Sinks After Democrat Convention

Riots/protests/Black Lives Matter/violence:

Jacob Blake’s Mother Denounces Kenosha Riots

Shaun King’s Tweet Promising To Name Cops Who ‘May Or May Not’ Be Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Doesn’t Violate Twitter Rules, Spokesman Says

Daily Caller Reporter Robbed At Gunpoint During Minneapolis Riots

Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville leads to 71 arrests

Cops ignored gunman during Kenosha riots as he seemingly tried to turn himself in

Cops who killed Breonna Taylor reportedly also botched 2018 raid

Of course. ACLU files lawsuit for Portland protesters, military veterans against Trump administration

Lincoln police officer shot serving warrant, suspects in custody

Bob Costas rips RNC for not expressing ‘basic sympathy’ to BLM movement

Piss off. Athletes across US sports take a stand, as games are called off in solidarity with Bucks’ boycott

Piss off harder. NBA, WNBA postpone all Wednesday games after players refused to play over Jacob Blake shooting

Good. Get rid of all these rich, entitled athletes. Biden, Obama back NBA boycott over Jacob Blake shooting

Chicago violence: Chilling video appears to show woman, 85, slammed during robbery

Hilarious. CNN panned for on-air graphic reading ‘fiery but mostly peaceful protest’ in front of Kenosha fire

Donald Trump Sending Federal Law Enforcement to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Help Quell Riots

Coronavirus news:

FDA gives go-ahead to fast $5 coronavirus test that doesn’t require lab equipment

CDC warns workers to avoid arguing with anti-mask customers

CDC did not get orders from President Trump to change coronavirus testing guidelines, HHS says

Snort. Fauci says he was in surgery when task force discussed CDC testing guidelines

Woman may have caught coronavirus in airplane toilet, researchers say

More scrutiny needed of Florida coronavirus isolation centers, seniors’ advocates say

Other morsels:

Scary! Number of millennials running for Congress increased 266 percent in two years: survey

Montana Gov Bullock’s Climate Council’s Leaked Plan Pushes For Carbon Tax

Boohoo. Vindman twin accused top NSC officials of misconduct, claims retaliation

DO NOT VOTE BY MAIL. Intel officials contradict Trump on voting by mail

Drugmakers getting bolder in fight over 340B drug discounts

Louisiana Gov. Edwards calls Hurricane Laura ‘huge threat to life,’ storm may be worst since 1957

Navy sailor reportedly under investigation in USS Bonhomme Richard fire that injured 21: report

Federal appeals court sides with student in Virginia transgender bathroom case

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits following Trump’s threat to ban the app

Idaho wraps up chaotic special session; Bundy arrested again

