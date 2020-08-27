https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/27/msnbcs-chris-hayes-already-setting-stage-for-biggest-legitimacy-crisis-since-secession-if-trump-wins-re-election-in-full-accordance-with-the-constitution/

Nothing says “confidence that Joe Biden is going to win the election” better than Democrats constantly making plans and predictions about what their reaction will be if Trump is victorious. This tweet from MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is yet another example:

Remember the good old days shortly before the 2016 election when the Left was already spiking the ball because they were convinced Trump had “no path to 270”? Good times.

The “legitimacy crisis” will be talking heads on CNN and MSNBC throwing fits even worse than they have been for the last 3.5 years.

At this point, projection is all they’ve got.

And you know it’ll happen.

And we couldn’t be more not surprised.

