If fans of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden who are concerned about whether or not their candidate, who has faced a multitude of questions about his mental and cognitive health, were looking for someone in power to back up their desire that the presidential debates of 2020 be canceled, they got their wish Thursday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced at a morning news conference that she does not believe it is worth it for Biden to debate President Donald Trump during the 2020 campaign.

The first of three debates between Trump and Biden is currently scheduled for Sept. 29 at Case Western University in Cleveland.

Why does she not want debates?

Naturally, Pelosi never mentions the obvious concern that perhaps the gaffe-prone Biden will struggle to counter Trump’s likely barrage of attacks and accusations.

Instead, for the far-left California lawmaker, it is allegedly more about not legitimizing the president’s claims in a rational conversation.

“I don’t think that there should be any debates,” Pelosi said. “I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that has any association with truth evidence, data, and facts. I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States.”

She went on to remind reporters of Trump’s infamous “stalking” of Hillary Clinton during the Oct. 9, 2016, debate during which Trump critics claimed he was “prowling” around the debate stage as Clinton attempted to answer questions.

“I thought what [Trump] did in 2016 was disgraceful, stalking Hillary Clinton like that. I was disappointed that the press didn’t say, ‘Go back to your station. You don’t own this stage. You have your own podium. She has hers,'” Pelosi said, appearing to attempt to guilt the media into siding with her viewpoint on debates.

Naturally, Trump’s debate style is “beneath the dignity of the presidency” in Pelosi’s mind.

“I think that he’ll probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency — he does that every day,” she said. “But I think he will also belittle what the debates are supposed to be about. They’re not to be about skullduggery on the part of somebody who has no respect for the office he holds, much less the democratic process. Why else would he try to undermine the elections in the manner in which he is doing?

“If Joe Biden asks you what I thought about it, I don’t think that he should dignify that conversion with Donald Trump,” the speaker added.

Instead of a debate, Pelosi has another option

So how should the American people learn what the two candidates believe and compare their stances?

Pelosi has an idea: She wants the media to ask them questions but the two men can answer separately on their own time and in a manner in which they choose.

“You ask them any questions — both of them just take their own stage for any number of conversation about any subjects,” she said. “Hold them accountable. What are they proposing? What is their vision? What is their knowledge? How are they going to get it done? How do they connect with the American people?

“Let that be a conversation with the American people, not an exercise in skullduggery,” Pelosi concluded.

Both candidates could apparently answer from their preferred venues — the president from a rally with his base and Biden from his basement in Delaware.

