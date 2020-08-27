https://babylonbee.com/news/nation-shocked-as-jerry-falwell-jr-doesnt-turn-out-to-be-man-of-upstanding-character/

Nation Shocked As Jerry Falwell Jr. Doesn’t Turn Out To Be Man Of Upstanding Character

U.S.—The nation registered its great shock and surprise this week as Jerry Falwell, Jr. didn’t turn out to be a man of upstanding moral character, a shining beacon of good Christian behavior for all to emulate.

“I always thought he was one of the good ones,” said one Christian in Virginia. “Every indication was that he is a man of excellent moral fortitude and impeccable integrity. How could we have known that he was one of the bad ones?”

Believers everywhere cited Falwell’s gracious tone, strong public doctrinal statements, and overall reputation for being an honest man full of integrity and character.

“When Falwell posed in that photo with Trump and that copy of Playboy, I knew he was a strong Christian,” said a downcast follower of Falwell’s in Texas as he headed to a tattoo removal clinic to get his “Jerry Falwell Jr 4 Life” tattoo removed. “So this came as a complete surprise.”

At publishing time, people said Falwell’s public fall from grace has started them to doubt the previously unquestionable moral character of Donald Trump as well.

