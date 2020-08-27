Police say a woman walking to work on a New York City sidewalk was sexually assaulted and beaten into a coma Tuesday morning.

The perpetrator can be seen on surveillance video creeping up behind the woman in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood and then brutally beating her while trying to remove her pants, according to the New York Daily News. A local hospital put her into a medically induced coma following the attack.

The surveillance video was released by police in hopes of leading to the arrest of the unidentified attacker, who had a full beard and wore a yellow hoodie, dark pants, and red sneakers. The man was last seen fleeing down Division Avenue in Brooklyn toward Keap Street. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS .

Crime has been surging in New York City over the past few months, and shootings in the nation’s largest city have doubled so far this year compared to the same time last year.

Earlier this month, 49 people were reportedly shot in New York City during a 72-hour period.

Law enforcement said that other crimes, including murder and armed robbery, are also on the rise.