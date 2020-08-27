https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/NewtGingrich-Trump-campaignpromises/2020/08/27/id/984109

Newt Gingrich is confident that President Donald Trump will deliver on his second term promises just as he has fulfilled the commitments he campaigned on during his first term.

In an opinion piece penned for Fox News, Gingrich said Trump’s agenda, which outlines 50 major commitments “toward a better future,” should be his “Contract with America.”

Gingrich was referencing the 1994 Contract with America, which helped Republicans take control of the House for the first time in 40 years.

“The point is that the historic record of the first term indicates that the president will treat this list of 50 major goals as a contract,” Gingrich wrote. “And, he will build his second term around fulfilling his obligations to it – and the American people.”

Gingrich highlighted campaign promises Trump has delivered on so far like tax cuts, deregulation, energy independence, Supreme Court appointments and moving the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

He called the Trump campaign’s agenda for his second term under the slogan “Fighting for You!” “powerful” and “extensive.”

He noted Trump is “bold and keeps his word.”

“President Trump’s boundless optimism and certainty in America’s greatness is reflected in his second-term goals and stands in stark contrast to the gloomy vision of America projected by Joe Biden and Democrats,” Gingrich wrote of the 50 promises the Trump campaign released.

Trump’s plan covers creating 10 million new jobs in 10 months, creating a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, ending the country’s reliance on China, cutting back the cost of prescription drugs, passing congressional term limits, hiring more law enforcement officers, stopping illegal immigration, and launching Space Force among other topics.

“Regardless of how some people view President Trump and his tough tactics, I think most Americans support most of the promises in Trump’s Contract with America,” Gingrich concluded. “One thing all Americans can be sure of is that President Trump will keep his word.”

