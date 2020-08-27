https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/nfl-teams-jets-colts-washington-football-team-cancel-practices-focus-social-justice-issues/

You just can’t make this stuff up. 1984 has arrived in the NFL in 2020.

The USAToday is reporting that at least three football teams are cancelling practices to focus on social justice issues:

Of course, the Washington Redskins are now referred to as the Washington Football Team because they have to change their team name from Redskins to something else. Whatever they change their name to based on this reasoning will some day need to be changed again, because no doubt they will be offending someone somewhere with their new name.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is fully woke:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that he wishes “we had listened earlier” to what Colin Kaepernick was trying to bring attention to when he began kneeling for the national anthem in 2016.

Americans are getting sick of young millionaires not going to work because they are so woke and yet if the average American worker did the same, they would be fired.

Americans also would like to enjoy sports without having liberal lunacy shoved in their faces.

The NFL under Roger Goodell is a mess.

