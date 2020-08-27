https://disrn.com/news/nhl-calls-off-thursday-and-friday-playoff-games-in-social-justice-protest/

Last Updated Aug 27th, 2020 at 8:19 pm

Following a similar move by the NBA, the NHL announced Thursday that it will postpone all of Thursday and Friday’s playoff games in a show of protest on behalf of the cause of social justice.

The league released the following statement:

Evander Kane of the The San Jose Sharks released a statement on behalf of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, saying, “We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports”:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

