In now-deleted tweets, San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture said he was recently “sucker punched” when he openly expressed his support for the GOP and seemingly President Donald Trump, too. But following a deluge of backlash, Couture has apologized for going “public” with the incident and emphasized that he does not support Trump.

The hockey star, who is Canadian, explained in multiple tweets Wednesday what happened, and why he would “vote Republican” in the U.S. if he were eligible.

“I spent last night in Toronto Ontario,” he posted, according to Sporting News. “I talked about voting for the Republican Party, and I mentioned Donald Trump by name. I was sucker punched.”

“Is this really what we are coming to?” he added. “If you vote you are a villain? Man this world is so wrong.”

In another tweet, Couture suggested his support for law enforcement, noting that his father was a police officer, and said he would vote for the GOP if he could.

“Saying my dad was a police officer and I ‘would’ if I could vote republican,” he wrote.

Following backlash and accusations of racism over his apparent support for the GOP and Trump, the 31-year-old responded via Twitter, “I don’t vote, I never said I like Donald Trump. I don’t.”

“And I’ve learned that. I’ll never talk politics in public again. Just crazy to me, if you speak your own opinion violence happens. Even crazier, people are okay with it,” the 31-year-old added in another tweet.

Following the tweeting, the Sharks released a statement supporting Couture:

The Sharks org. is aware of the incident that occurred on (Tuesday night) in which Logan Couture was assaulted in Toronto. We are thankful that he was not seriously hurt and unequivocally denounce physical attacks or abuse on anyone under any circumstances.

Later in the day, Couture deleted his tweets about the incident and posted a statement to his Twitter account apologizing for going public and emphasizing that he does “not believe in supporting” President Trump.

