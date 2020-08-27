https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/27/nhl-postpones-playoff-games-in-solidarity-with-the-nba-which-has-just-decided-to-resume-playoff-games/

No sports league is more woke than the WNBA, who walked off the court during the national anthem after the death of George Floyd and whose team, the Washington Mystics, came out of the locker room Wednesday night wearing T-shirts that spelled out “Jacob Blake” on the front and had seven bullet holes painted on the back. The National Hockey League, though, has shown it can be woke too, such as when players knelt for both the American and Canadian national anthems after Floyd’s death.

Now we’re hearing that the NHL has postponed all playoff games in solidarity with the NBA, even though, as Twitchy reported earlier, the NBA’s players had told ESPN that they were going to continue with the playoffs as scheduled after Wednesday night’s boycott.

We the @TheOfficialHDA have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today. We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports. — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 27, 2020

We had to look it up: The HDA is the Hockey Diversity Alliance.

BREAKING: The NHL has postponed all playoff games in solidarity with the NBA, according to multiple reports. Congrats, everyone! Every single pro sports league in America is now about politics! Bang up job all the way around. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 27, 2020

Wait, the NHL was playing?! https://t.co/LujiFC0rqD — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 27, 2020

They should announce when they ARE playing — (Face) Shield Maiden (@valeryfan) August 27, 2020

Huh, now I’m really confused – I thought the NBA announced this morning they were back to playing. Oh well. wasn’t watching anyway. Now have to add NHL to my list of don’t watch. We’re at the point of not even needing TV/cable. — Linda Burmer (@LindaBurmer) August 27, 2020

The NHL is the only league that has mostly reasonable management and players.

They’re bending the knee to the mob because they have to.. to avoid backlash — Bret 🇺🇸 (@b_ungie) August 27, 2020

It’s the only sport worth watching, so naturally they had to eff it up — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) August 27, 2020

Good God! I actually was enjoying the NHL. — ErnstBlofeld (@ErnstBlofeld) August 27, 2020

Well there went the last sports I was watching. I am taking up other hobbies. Done with them all — Espiritu Aqui (@AquiEspiritu) August 27, 2020

Man, remember when sport was fun — Sam (@saldawson_) August 27, 2020

The fans will strike back. Keep this up & the only fans watching in the future will be the paper cut outs currently seen behind home plate. — John Morrow (@JohnMorrow17) August 27, 2020

I would pay to watch an all police vs marines basketball or football game instead with proceeds going to fallen officers. — Leo (@Leo_The_13th) August 27, 2020

Great idea.

I stopped watching as soon as they took a knee a couple weeks ago. Couldnt tell you. — DSteg (@DStegFA18) August 27, 2020

Thanks for making my 3 kids even more upset now. No school. No sports events to attend to… 😤 They love hockey. — Lucy Bianco Grossi (@cariocazz) August 27, 2020

I hardly remembered them. — Captain Jack MGTOW (@JackMgtow) August 27, 2020

The NHL lost half it’s fans during the strike a while back, and now this? — DarthFuffy (@dwayne_63) August 27, 2020

This one is even more devastating. The horror!! pic.twitter.com/8ELW7tXre9 — Eric Tomas (@tomas_eric) August 27, 2020

They actually played last night. They discovered their “woke”-ness today. — Andrew K (@AK6_Rider) August 27, 2020

Didn’t the NBA change their mind and decide to play? It’s sad the NHL didn’t get the updated memo — Laura (@Laura82113665) August 27, 2020

They were losing money anyways. No one watching. — Walleyefry 🇺🇸 (@tmullgolfs) August 27, 2020

The NHL was the least woke sports league so far this season, but they have now bent the knee. Also the fired the great Don Cherry over nothing. — Joe King Videos (@JoeKingVideos) August 27, 2020

I’m guessing they’ll only be doing it for a day, just so that they no longer have to hear the entire sports world calling them racists for not joining their cause. — Grab Your Popcorn (@furioustheguy) August 27, 2020

So apparently they’re taking two nights off to support Black Lives Matter:

The NHL is postponing today and tomorrow’s playoff games in support of protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake. A group of players asked the NHL to suspend the games to send “a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.” — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) August 27, 2020

That means there’s nothing to watch tonight except the Republican National Convention.

