Pat Lynch, president of the New York City Police Benevolent Association, the largest municipal police union in the world, warned voters that the Democrats would leave vulnerable people at the mercy of violent criminals if elected.

Speaking at the RNC, Lynch slammed Democrats for surrendering to the far left’s war on cops, highlighting actions taken by local Democrat politicians to undermine law enforcement. In city after city, they have slashed police budgets.

“They have hijacked and dismantled the criminal justice system. They have passed laws that made it impossible for police officers to do our job.”

“The violence and chaos we’re seeing now isn’t a side effect. It’s actually the goal,” Lynch said, adding “the radical left doesn’t really want better policing. They don’t really care about making the justice system fairer. What they want is no policing. What they want is a justice system that stops working altogether.”

Lynch said that the goal of the far left’s campaign against the police isn’t about genuine reform, but sending a message that “police officers are the enemy,” that “criminals have the right to resist arrest,” and that “if you victimize a vulnerable person, the justice system will not hold you accountable.”

“The criminals have heard that message, and they are taking full advantage,” said Lynch. “We must stop that message. We must expose the left’s lies about police officers and the job we do.”

“We look at the victims, the vulnerable, the regular working people who count on us. We know we can’t let them down.”

“And we hear the words of our President, who says to cops everywhere “I will never let you down.” We’ve been fortunate to have his powerful voice defending police officers. We know that we absolutely cannot afford to lose it.”

“You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” concluded Lynch. “You can have four more years of President Trump.

Or you can have no safety, no justice, no peace.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News, where he has published material from whistleblowers inside Google, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Bokhari’s upcoming book, #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election is currently available for preoder at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other retailers.

