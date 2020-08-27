https://www.theepochtimes.com/nypd-union-chief-you-wont-be-safe-in-joe-bidens-america_3479071.html

In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, Patrick Lynch, President of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, addresses the virtual convention on Aug. 27, 2020. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

Patrick Lynch, the head of the Police Benevolent Association—the largest police union in New York City—warned that Democratic officials have “surrendered our streets and institutions” in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests.

But Lynch said that it’s not merely incompetence or a side-effect, saying that Democrats’ endgame is to dismantle police departments and the justice system.

“The radical left doesn’t really want better policing,” he said. “They don’t really care about making the justice system fairer. What they want is no policing. What they want is a justice system that stops working altogether.”

Lynch’s remarks continued a theme that Democratic officials and their policies have allowed violence and civil unrest to flourish in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May. Meanwhile, Biden would serve as a vehicle for far-left politicians to take control of the federal government, creating a nationwide law-enforcement crisis, he said.

“The message is: police officers are the enemy. The message is: criminals have the right to resist arrest. The message is: if you victimize a vulnerable person, the justice system will not hold you accountable. The criminals have heard that message, and they are taking full advantage,” Lynch said.

Other speakers on Thursday included Ben Carson, Ivanka Trump, Rudy Giuliani, UFC president Dana White, and others.