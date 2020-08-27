https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/officials-investigate-sailor-arson-navy-warship-fire/

(THE HILL) – Officials are investigating a sailor for arson in connection to a fire that engulfed the USS Bonhomme Richard in July, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

A senior Navy official told the newspaper that no motive has been identified and no one has been charged.

More than 60 personnel, including sailors and civilians, were treated for minor injuries including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation in the fire. There were no fatalities.

The Navy official told the Times the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have focused their investigation on one sailor from that ship.

