https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/27/oh-that-choked-me-up-large-convoy-of-first-responders-spotted-headed-to-louisiana-from-texas/

Help is on the way, Lousiana:

It’s getting a little dusty in here. . .

Just, wow:

It choked us up, too:

“Powerful,” indeed:

First responders from Nashville are on the way, too:

And FEMA, too:

Ohio:

Utah:

Alabama:

America in action.

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...