Singer Bette Midler was branded a “racist” for mocking Melania Trump’s accent on Tuesday night and for calling her an “illegal alien.”

The reaction was swift, and hours later Midler admitted she was “wrong.”

Well, all hell has broken loose because I said Melania “still can’t speak English” last night. I was wrong to make fun of her accent. America is made up people who speak with all kinds of accents, and they are all welcomed always. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

“Well, all hell has broken loose because I said Melania ‘still can’t speak English’ last night,” Midler wrote. “I was wrong to make fun of her accent. America is made up [of] people who peak with all kinds of accents, and they are all welcomed always.”

Melania Trump’s first language is Slovenian, and she also speaks English, French, Italian and German.

She addressed the Republican National Convention Tuesday night.

“Oh, God. She still can’t speak English,” Midler wrote afterward on Twitter.

#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

The Hill reported Midler was “ripped” on Twitter.

The report noted the first lady was born and raised in Yugoslavia before coming to the U.S.

Who knew xenophobia was the wind beneath your wings! https://t.co/wh1UMJd5Og — Kennedy (@KennedyNation) August 26, 2020

Not only does she speak English, but 4 other languages as well. Jealousy is an ugly emotion isn’t it? — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) August 26, 2020

One Twitter user wrote, “Who knew xenophobia was the wind beneath your wings?”

Other comments were “jealousy is an ugly emotion” and “Oh, God. Bette Midler’s a racist.”

The Gateway Pundit commented, “Bette Midler is losing it.”

Twitter user Nick Searcy wrote, “Hollywood leftists are hateful bigots.”

One Twitter user posted a cartoon image that included Midler’s face and the words, “Old woman yells at social media.”

Conservative commentator Dana Loesch wrote, “Xenophobe who speaks one language mocks immigrant who can speak five.”

Actor James Woods said, “The party of diversity mocks an American for her accent.”

The New York Post said Midler’s attack was “below the belt” and “unhinged.”

