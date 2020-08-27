https://www.dailywire.com/news/parents-whose-daughter-was-killed-by-isis-under-obama-obama-cared-more-about-terrorists-in-gitmo-than-american-hostages-in-syria

Carl and Marsha Mueller, whose daughter was killed by ISIS during the Obama administration, delivered a powerful message at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night comparing the response the family received from the two administrations.

WATCH:

“God gave us Kayla, and she gave herself to the world.” In heartbreaking testimonial, parents of Kayla Mueller, humanitarian worker captured and killed by ISIS, honor their daughter, praise Pres. Trump, and call on Americans to “stay strong like Kayla.” https://t.co/EyJzJDolZ4 pic.twitter.com/WcxGfb4PrR — ABC News (@ABC) August 28, 2020

Check back for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

