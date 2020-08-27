https://www.dailywire.com/news/parents-whose-daughter-was-killed-by-isis-under-obama-obama-cared-more-about-terrorists-in-gitmo-than-american-hostages-in-syria

Carl and Marsha Mueller, whose daughter was killed by ISIS during the Obama administration, delivered a powerful message at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night comparing the response the family received from the two administrations.

WATCH:

Check back for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...