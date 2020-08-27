https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-nancy-pelosi-advises-joe-biden-to

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told media on Thursday “I don’t think there should be any debates.”

.@SpeakerPelosi: “Don’t tell anybody I told you this.. Especially don’t tell Joe Biden. But I don’t think there should be any debates.” pic.twitter.com/Guu8Jkl1Gs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 27, 2020

Pelosi said she thinks no one should associate with President Trump and that debating him would legitimize his position as President of the United States. She said Trump was “stalking Hillary Clinton” in the 2016 debates.

“He will belittle what the debates are supposed to be about” Pelosi told reporters. She claimed he is already undermining the elections, referring to the removal of United States Postal Services mailboxes from certain cities.

She’s terrified https://t.co/TMwagljo9E — Fiery But Mostly Poso ? (@JackPosobiec) August 27, 2020

Pelosi has echoed talking points from establishment media, who have already told the public that they believe the Presidential debates should be cancelled.

CNN political analyst @joelockhart tells @smerconish that Joe Biden shouldn’t debate President Trump. Trump “will take the truth and destroy it, and Biden will be in the position of correcting him over and over and over again. I don’t think he should give him that platform.” pic.twitter.com/4EOR4Q9Um7 — CNN (@CNN) August 1, 2020

Newsweek also reported that former Hillary Clinton senior adviser Zac Petkanas agreed that Biden should back out of the debates, noting that “Biden shouldn’t feel obligated to throw Trump a lifeline by granting him any debates at all. This is not a normal presidential election and Trump is not a legitimate candidate.”

There is still no word on whether the debates will go ahead. Institutions have already pulled out of hosting the debates citing different reasons.