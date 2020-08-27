https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-there-shouldnt-be-any-debates/

Pelosi says there shouldn’t be any debates between Biden and Trump

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a few hours ago she doesn’t think there should be any presidential debates ahead of the November election, arguing Joe Biden shouldn’t “legitimize” a discussion with President Trump.

“I don’t think that there should be any debates. I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody has any association with truth, evidence, data and facts. I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States.”

“I think that he’ll probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency. He does that every day,” she added. “But I think he will also belittle what the debates are supposed to be about.”

Instead, Pelosi proposed that the candidates take separate stages and answer questions about their policies in a “conversation with the American people” instead of “an exercise in skulduggery.”

But she acknowledged that the Biden campaign “thinks in a different way about this.”

Continue reading reaction — There’s much more

Joe Biden was then asked about Debating Trump an hour later on Andrea Mitchell…

“I’m gonna debate him … I’m gonna be a fact-checker on the floor while I’m debating him.”

Reaction on twitter below…

Speaker Pelosi says that she does not think there should be any presidential debates between Pres. Trump and Joe Biden: “I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with [Pres. Trump] nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States”https://t.co/XjbN1GG9vz pic.twitter.com/pvH1E8v5mb — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 27, 2020

.@SpeakerPelosi: “Don’t tell anybody I told you this.. Especially don’t tell Joe Biden. But I don’t think there should be any debates.” pic.twitter.com/Guu8Jkl1Gs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 27, 2020

Joe Biden reacts to Speaker Pelosi’s suggestion that Biden not “legitimize a conversation with” President Trump by debating him: “I’m gonna debate him … I’m gonna be a fact-checker on the floor while I’m debating him.” pic.twitter.com/RJr7G10IuC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 27, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

