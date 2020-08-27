https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-there-shouldnt-be-any-debates/

Pelosi says there shouldn’t be any debates between Biden and Trump

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a few hours ago she doesn’t think there should be any presidential debates ahead of the November election, arguing Joe Biden shouldn’t “legitimize” a discussion with President Trump.

“I don’t think that there should be any debates. I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody has any association with truth, evidence, data and facts. I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States.”

“I think that he’ll probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency. He does that every day,” she added. “But I think he will also belittle what the debates are supposed to be about.”

Instead, Pelosi proposed that the candidates take separate stages and answer questions about their policies in a “conversation with the American people” instead of “an exercise in skulduggery.”

But she acknowledged that the Biden campaign “thinks in a different way about this.”

Joe Biden was then asked about Debating Trump an hour later on Andrea Mitchell…

“I’m gonna debate him … I’m gonna be a fact-checker on the floor while I’m debating him.”

Reaction on twitter below…

