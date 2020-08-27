https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/27/photos-extensive-damage-in-downtown-minneapolis-after-a-night-of-looting-national-guard-activated/

As we told you last night, rioting erupted in the city of Minneapolis after a Black man wanted for a murder committed suicide as police were moving to apprehend him:

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo dispelled rumors about the death of an unidentified Black man suspected in a Wednesday homicide, who later fatally shot himself as officers approached. The incident, nonetheless, sparked protests and looting. https://t.co/8mXkxwT4uF — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 27, 2020

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz even had to send in the National Guard to help:

Soldiers from the @MNNationalGuard 257th Military Police Company are assisting local law enforcement in protecting property and ensuring the safety of MPLS residents. We are working in coordination with the @CityMinneapolis and the @MinneapolisPD at the direction of @GovTimWalz. pic.twitter.com/0zDpylZfQS — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) August 27, 2020

But as these photos from this morning show, the damage to the downtown area is extensive:

Damage at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in downtown Minneapolis. Curfew expires in minutes at 6:00. We’re live on @WCCO right now showing you the aftermath of overnight damage. pic.twitter.com/BFcONjoJv9 — Erin Hassanzadeh WCCO (@erinreportsTV) August 27, 2020

What did coffee ever do to anyone?

Caribou Coffee/Einstein Bagels at the corner of 11th and Nicollet. pic.twitter.com/gyi70MVlhz — Ellery McCardle (@ElleryTV) August 27, 2020

Last night, a mostly-peaceful rioter was caught on camera launching fireworks into the now-destroyed eatery:

Person shooting roman candles at looted businesses, with some of the fireworks going through the broken windows at Caribou.@WCCO pic.twitter.com/lbXbcUtgAP — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) August 27, 2020

Goodbye, Brit’s Pub:

Brit’s Pub was one of the businesses broken into and lit on fire in Minneapolis overnight. We’re live along Nicollet Mall this morning. #wcco pic.twitter.com/rxtIN42N4K — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) August 27, 2020

Someone was spotted last night trying to extinguish the blaze, but, again, too little too late:

Man attempts to put out the fire at Brit’s Pub. Fire crews arrived about 3min later. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/sCD9uCsg0T — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) August 27, 2020

Target was, um, targeted. Again:

As were many of the shops on Nicollet Mall:

Here’s a look at some of the damage on Nicollet Mall after looters target Minneapolis businesses. @KSTP pic.twitter.com/9sDiVuvEsV — Ashley Zilka (@ashleyzilka) August 27, 2020

“There will be a lot of cleanup this moring for these businesses”

A few areas of damage on Nicollet Mall… On my short walk from my car I counted at least a dozen large windows shattered. There will be a lot of cleanup this morning for these businesses. @kiyaedwards and @ElleryTV are live on Sunrise with the latest. pic.twitter.com/hBEaa4AHLa — Nate Anderson (@natefanderson) August 27, 2020

***

