https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/politico-criticized-tweeting-headline-about-alice-johnson-saying-she-has?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Politico is being criticized for a tweet stating that criminal justice reform advocate Alice Johnson is being “propped up,” following a her speech Thursday night at the Republican National Convention.

“She’s been propped up as one of the most prominent beneficiaries of the terms of the First Step Act,” read the part of the tweet with which some took issue.

Erielle Davidson, a senior policy analyst at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, wrote, “This headline removes agency from Alice in a way that is extremely uncomfortable and bizarre.”

“Alice Johnson is no one’s prop. How dare you disrespect this amazing and powerful woman. You reveal yourselves in your derision,” wrote Nan Hayworth, an advisory board member for the Trump 2020 campaign.

GOP political analyst Melik Abdul wrote, “Tell us how you really feel bout Black woman, why don’t ya!”

In 2018, Johnson was granted clemency from her life sentence by the president, who had been led to her case, in part, by reality star Kim Kardashian.

Several other media outlets have derided the role black speakers have played at the RNC this week. Articles in the Daily Beast and the Nation called black speakers “tokens.” Joy Reid of MSNBC said that black people were put on display to “make white Americans feel good about white nationalism.”

