At least 19 former top Trump administration officials have turned against the president, and several have joined efforts backing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, reports Politico.

The number of officials opposing Trump is much larger, though, according to more than a dozen current and former senior Trump officials who spoke to the news outlet.

“Anybody of substance is voting for Biden,” said Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s White House communications director for a total of 10 days.

“Anybody who has an IQ of over 100 and has worked for Donald Trump, with the exception of Steve Bannon, is not voting for him.”

Some of the officials want Trump to lose, while others describe his re-election prospects as “pessimistic.”

“I think people are starting to worry,” said a former senior administration official. Another Trump administration alum predicts “a total wipeout.”

White House spokesman Judd Deere told Politico anyone who underestimates or writes off Trump “does so at their own peril.”

“All of these anonymous ‘sources’ will be the first to show up at the victory party with a resume in hand, looking for a job in the second term,” added Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh in a statement. “Not one of these people has any idea what’s happening inside the campaign, and they don’t see our data. The president is in a stronger position than he was in 2016 and now has a record of achievement to run on.”

