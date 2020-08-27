https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/27/politifact-wants-you-to-know-rioters-didnt-burn-down-a-black-church-just-the-car-lot-next-to-a-black-church-and-some-other-stuff/

The only thing more bizarre than PolitiFact’s fact-checks is its choice of topics to investigate. At least they’re not Snopes, fact-checking satire sites like The Babylon Bee.

PolitiFact decided to look into a claim that “protesters” burned down a black church in Kenosha, Wisc. You very well might have seen the church’s sign in flames — the sign reading, Black Lives Matter:

So it was just the church’s sign that burned, not the church itself.

We have to admit, we thought those rioters were bad people for burning down a church, but now that we know they just burned up the adjacent car lot, they seem like a great bunch of people.

