The only thing more bizarre than PolitiFact’s fact-checks is its choice of topics to investigate. At least they’re not Snopes, fact-checking satire sites like The Babylon Bee.
PolitiFact decided to look into a claim that “protesters” burned down a black church in Kenosha, Wisc. You very well might have seen the church’s sign in flames — the sign reading, Black Lives Matter:
That sign won’t save you.
pic.twitter.com/mGvbxuNGuF
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 24, 2020
So it was just the church’s sign that burned, not the church itself.
A fire at a used-car dealership in Kenosha, Wis., burned the sign of a nearby church, but protesters didn’t “burn down a black church,” like a recent Facebook post claims. https://t.co/1nHnxxcFhT
— PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) August 27, 2020
They did, however, burn down the used car dealership. Oh, and they’re not “protesters.” They’re rioters.
— I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 28, 2020
Arsonists
— Jack Frost (@whackfrost) August 28, 2020
Activist propaganda masquerading as a “fact-check”. Get in the sea.
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 28, 2020
Narrator: This is a Babylon Bee fact check
— mallen2010 (@mallen2010) August 28, 2020
By this logic Jim Jones didn’t poison anyone.
— TBear’s Ghost🌨️👻 (@ProfChronicles) August 27, 2020
— The Bear Jew✡️🇺🇸 (@UnBearJew) August 28, 2020
Well that’s much better then. They only burned down a car dealership. Good citizens
— David “Ok Boomer” (@david42317) August 27, 2020
It’s just collateral damage. “They have insurance! It’s fine!”
— Dave Mullen (@dmullen37) August 27, 2020
The fire was mostly peaceful
— AEON (@Anoninomicon2) August 28, 2020
I’m sure this “fire at a used-car dealership in Kenosha” began with cars just spontaneously combusting, right?
— The Trump Project (@FosSerra) August 28, 2020
Maybe they didn’t mean to, but if they set a fire and it spread, they did indeed burn down every single thing the fire touched
— Pat Boldosser (@pboldosser) August 28, 2020
Were the protesters protesting the fire? Did the fire make a statement or publish a manifesto? I am confused.
— Grandpa Mohawks Son (@MRKokoski) August 28, 2020
So they set a fire, and then magically a church had a fire. Fascinating.
— Downhaven (@_Downhaven_) August 28, 2020
WOW THAT SETTLES IT.
— Hidin’ with Biden @BasementPOTUS (@AROtotheN) August 28, 2020
Trying to target your arson can be tricky that way.
— From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) August 28, 2020
ah, the mostly peaceful fire just torched the dealership.
and they vandalized a synagogue with “free palestine” but I guess that is peaceful as well.
— El Risitas Fanclub (@risitasfanclub) August 28, 2020
— StillJustSomeGuy (@StillJustSomeG1) August 28, 2020
PolitiFact right now. pic.twitter.com/0OSOBpEFLO
— Sláinte (@jmmcgee_7) August 28, 2020
Splitting a rather fine hair here
— Truth Serum (@VrinMarbleye) August 28, 2020
Fires, how do they even work? PolitiFact certainly doesn’t know.
— Stephen Mason (@Steveohmygoodne) August 28, 2020
“A fire at a used-car dealership in Kenosha”
Sure, do you want to do any fact checking on where that fire came from?
Wouldn’t have had anything to do with those “protestors”, would it?
— The Angry Philosopher On Drugs (@OfficialAPoD) August 28, 2020
They burned it accidentally while burning down an adjacent business so everything’s cool according to PolitiFact
— the 👀🔥🇺🇸 (@TheGazeAblaze) August 28, 2020
We have to admit, we thought those rioters were bad people for burning down a church, but now that we know they just burned up the adjacent car lot, they seem like a great bunch of people.
