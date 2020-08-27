https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/powerful-memories-of-socialism-from-don-maximo/
Maximo Alvarez is a Cuban immigrant whose family fled totalitarianism from both Cuba and Spain.
“I’m speaking to you today because I’ve seen people like this before. I’ve seen movements like this before. I’ve seen ideas like this before and I’m here to tell you, we cannot let them take over our country.” “When I watch the news in Seattle and Chicago and Portland, when I see history being rewritten, when I hear the promises—I hear echoes of a former life I never wanted to hear again. I see shadows I thought I had outrun.”
Maximo Alvarez, whose family escaped from communist Cuba:
“This is the greatest country in the world. And I said this before: If I gave away everything that I have today, it would not equal 1% of what I was given when I came to this great country of ours.”#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/MOkJBgQlJ8
