Wow – the President of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association of the City of New York highly recommends Americans vote for President Trump. If Americans don’t want to have high crime, violence and riots in their neighborhoods they need to vote for President Trump.
Patrick Lynch spoke at tonight’s DNC and he did an incredible job pointing out how much police around the world are needed and admired. We lose this with today’s progressive left and their media.
Lynch shared:
We are proud to endorse our President Donald J. Trump for re-election – the stakes have never been higher. Like cops across the country, we are staring down the barrel of a public safety disaster…The Democrats have walked away from us. They have walked away from police officers and they’ve walked away from the innocent people we are to protect. Democrat politicians have surrendered our streets and institutions. The loudest voices have taken control and our so called leaders are scrambling to catch up with them.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2020