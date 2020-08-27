http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sZ4SaPAHZLc/

President Donald Trump spoke to the American people about his record with African-Americans and minorities on Thursday as he took part in the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

In his lengthy speech, President Trump told a crowd gathered outside on the White House lawn of his many accomplishments for African-Americans and minorities residing in America. He recalled:

To bring prosperity to our forgotten inner cities, we worked hard to pass historic criminal justice reform, prison reform, opportunity zones, and long-term funding of historically black colleges and universities, and, before the China Virus came in, produced the best unemployment numbers for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, and Asian-Americans ever recorded.

President Trump went on to claim that he has done more for African-Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln, who served the nation from 1861 until 1865.

“I say very modestly that I have done more for the African-American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln, our first Republican president,” Trump said, before discussing former vice president Joe Biden.

“I have done more in three years for the black community than Joe Biden has done in 47 years,” Trump stated. “When I’m reelected, the best is yet to come.”

