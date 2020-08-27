https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/amazon-bezos-protests-minimum-wage/2020/08/27/id/984211

Jeff Bezos is now richest person ever, worth $200 billion, according to Forbes — and minimum wage proponents marked the news by building a guillotine outside his house in Washington, D.C., the Washington Examiner reported.

Video of the protest shows the building of a replica of the infamous device used to behead nobility in the French Revolution at an event to demand a $30 minimum wage for Amazon workers, and led by fired Amazon worker Chris Smalls, the news outlet reported.

“Give a good reason why we don’t deserve a $30 minimum wage when this man makes $4,000 a second,” Smalls told the Examiner.

Smalls was axed by Amazon after he organized protests over its response to the coronavirus pandemic. He worked at the Staten Island, N.Y., shipping center.

“Hey, Jeff Bezos. I’m going to let you know something today: We are just getting started,” he said at the protest, the Examiner reported. “We’re going to go to every single location you’ve got across the country and set up shop until you meet our demands as workers.”

Protesters in June also reportedly set up a guillotine in front of Bezos’s house and surrounded it with signs accusing him of treating workers poorly, the Examiner reported.

